7 reasons why you should start Jogging
Running can be very beneficial to health. We found at least 7 reasons to start practicing this sport. But be careful – need to run things properly in order not to harm yourself!
Reason # 1: getting Rid of stress
Very often the modern man is in a state of stress. If you start to run, such problems may evaporate by themselves. Running allows you to get rid of excess energy, the excess hormones that provoke headaches, fatigue, frustration and bad mood.
The thing is, that when running produces endorphins and dopamine, responsible for good mood. The body will get rid of stress, a person will feel much better. So running is a great way to improve your mood.
Reason # 2: Muscle tone
This is perhaps one of the main reasons why people begin Jogging. Muscles become much stronger and the extra pounds will start to go away by themselves. People will be able to get rid of the hated fat through running, to build muscle instead. The body of a beautiful dream, perhaps, each person. And running can provide.
Reason # 3: Mindfulness
Jogging allows you to improve coordination, attentiveness. The reason lies in the fact that the brain works during sport all the time – he assesses the situation around, for example, at least in order to avoid obstacles. Better coordination and avoids the clumsiness and other aspects of life.
Reason # 4: Improve immunity
The immune system is when running starts to work much better in this, perhaps, another most compelling reason to begin to engage in the sport. In the body of a running human, it creates more of lymphocytes, increases the level of “good” cholesterol, is used by large lung capacity and decrease the chances of blood clots, i.e., thrombi. In the end, the man gets a lot of advantages for your health.
Reason # 5: Strengthen bones
There is the questionable view that runs from the bones are destroyed. But in fact it is not. The bones become stronger, healthier, as the need to meet higher physical requirements. Besides, the person who starts Jogging, will gain the youthfulness of the skin, as physical activity stimulates the production of natural growth hormone.
Reason # 6: Heart
One of the most common health problems, which leads to death, is cardiovascular disease. And running may help in the prevention of these diseases, as it has a great impact on the work of the main muscles in the human body. Practicing this sport will help the artery walls to become more elastic, so the heart begins to take less effort to pump blood through the body. Heart will become stronger, to work more efficiently. In addition, running helps to reduce the risk of stroke, so they should start.
Reason # 7: Improving potency
Men who run, more efficient and sexier than those who ignore sports. Regular Jogging helps to improve blood flow to the genitals, and this will increase libido and will make representative of the stronger sex the perfect lover.