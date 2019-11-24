7 retailers that you can return the purchase through the year or even later
Not satisfied with your purchase? These stores offer a full refund within one year or even longer. This writes the Money Talks News.
The period of refund in 30 or 90 days is typical even in Amazon. Some stores such as Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond, give your buyers a more generous 180 days.
In addition there are several retailers that provide 365 days for a refund — and a few companies that will accept returns at any point in time.
Each store usually gives at least a full year to return your purchase and get a full refund, but also allows you to return purchases made online, in stores, or covers the cost of return shipping.
But even the stores with the most liberal return policies usually require proof of purchase.
1. Bath & Body Works
If the product you chose from a wide selection of Bath & Body Works, not exactly what you wanted, you can return it at any time.
Return policy of the store States, “We just want to you liked the product! Return any purchase at any time and for any reason. 100% refund is guaranteed.”
Just bring the receipt: without it, your refund will be subject to the policy of the individual store.
2. Bloomingdale’s
For most goods Bloomingdale’s gives you 365 days to get a full refund (certain categories of products have special restrictions).
3. Eddie Bauer
This 99-year-old retailer is known for its long warranty for the products.
As for return policy, Eddie Bauer will only accept the return within one year from the date of purchase.
If you are a member of Adventure Rewards, you don’t even need a receipt to receive a full refund of the product cost as Eddie Bauer store copies of receipts of participants of the Adventure Rewards.
4. Ikea
Return policy Ikea 365 days gives buyers one year to get a full refund.
The only problem is that you need a receipt and that the subject can not be “dirty, soiled, or damaged.”
5. L. L. Bean
From L. L. Bean has long been a legendary product return policy when the retailer took things back any time, but this changed in 2018. However, the current return policy still deserves attention, as it gives one year to return, and in some cases possibly more.
The current policy, which applies to products purchased on 9 February 2018 or after, reads as follows:
“If you are not satisfied with one of our products 100%, you can return it within one year from the date of purchase. After one year we will consider items for return that are faulty”.
6. REI
Company Recreational Equipment Inc., better known as REI, guarantee a 100% refund.
Return policy of the store States:
“We support everything we sell. If you are not satisfied with your REI purchase, you can return it for replacement or to receive funds within one year after purchase”.
The only exception is the external electronics, which can be returned only within 90 days.
7. Zappos
You don’t need to worry about buying shoes of wrong size when you buy at Zappos: the online store gives you 365 days to return.
This means that if sandals you won’t look as cute as on the model, you can send them back. Returns must be in original packaging.
Unlike the previously mentioned retailers, from Zappos there is the usual shops, therefore you are not able to return the shoes in place.