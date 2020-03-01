7 risk to commit tax fraud, without even knowing it
Even inadvertent tax evasion can result in large trouble, says GOBankingRates.
Not every cheater is a dark person with dangerous intentions. Anyone can accidentally commit tax fraud or unintentional tax evasion. Such personal failures — usually the result of carelessness, not of malice, but in any case it will attract the attention of the IRS. The Agency is serious about combating fraud in the Bud, so you should check and double-check your return before filing taxes. Get the deductions and credits to which you are entitled, but make sure that you do it legally.
What is tax fraud?
The IRS defines tax fraud as “an intentional offence by a taxpayer with the specific purpose of evading a tax that he must pay”.
What is considered tax evasion?
The tax evasion category of tax fraud. The IRS defines tax evasion as “an active act of allowing to evade the tax, cancel tax or payment of tax.” The actions that the IRS considers evasion, include concealment of assets, understatement or omission of income and unlawful obtaining of credits or benefits.
How do you accidentally commit tax fraud
1. To file a return with incomplete or incorrect information
It is very important to file complete and accurate tax return. For example, if you have paid thousands of dollars for a College visit this year, you can get a tax credit on education to reduce taxes. But don’t forget to include a form 8863 for education credits — when filing your tax return. If you forget to include the correct forms or vital information, such as your social security number, or enter them incorrectly, it could become a factor that will lead to check.
How to avoid it: professional tax preparers or software to prepare taxes can help prevent the filing of inaccurate or incomplete Declaration. Some tax programs offer integrated electronic registration, which does not allow to send the form if they do not include all the necessary data.
2. Illegal to get a tax credit for earned income
Application for tax credit earned income (EITC) when you don’t have a right to it, is the main reason the IRS. The loan is intended to compensate for the tax burden of social security for low-income people. Taxpayers who qualify can get a loan up to 6660 dollars, but they must meet certain requirements. For 2020, the marginal income for EITC range from 15 to 56 842 820 dollars, depending on marital status and number of children that are eligible under the terms of the loan.
How to avoid: do not apply for EITC if your investment income is more than 3 584 USD. Child support, alimony, social security and unemployment benefits are not income. Your eligibility can change from year to year, so carefully read the requirements of each tax season.
3. To abuse tax havens
Often, accountants and specialists in wealth planning tempt taxpayers vague or misleading “tax havens” or offer insurance, which are at odds with your true financial needs, duplicate your existing coverage or provide coverage for the completely implausible events. Your Barber in Indiana will probably not be attacked by tigers, so don’t use this excuse as a tax shelter.
“These types of fraud may end up costing taxpayers more large fines, refund of taxes and interest than they saved,” said former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen.
How to avoid it: if you were in the “tax shelter”, ask for an independent opinion to the tax expert.
4. To claim improper tax deductions
You can deduct necessary business expenses, if you are a small business owner or self-employed. Make sure that the expenditure is really necessary. If you think it is wise to take the family to a trip just to subtract the holiday from taxes as a business expense, think again.
Some incorrectly used the deduction — for example, writing off the foods you mistakenly thought as such that were purchased for clients or employees, is a simple error. But a deliberate lie on your tax Declaration in order to obtain more money creates problems.
How to avoid: prepare the Declaration using the special software prevents mistakes, because it usually shows the deductions to which you are entitled. Another good idea is to check the IRS website, which offers tips on deducting business expenses and complete summary of what you can deduct legally. The key IRS documents, such as publication 334, 535 and 538 described in detail reasonable business expenses and offers tax guidance for small businesses.
5. Do inflated deductions
Your chances to get under an audit is low. In 2018 the IRS checked 1 million tax returns that were less than 1% of all returns filed in calendar year 2017, the last for which this information is available. But despite the fact that the chances of the test is small, inflated deductions still illegal.
How to avoid: do not distort the truth. If you think you have problems with simultaneous payment of everything you owe, work out a payment plan or the agreement to pay in installments with the IRS using the tool for online payments or form 9456.
6. Not to report all income
Not easy to remember all of their tips, especially if you do not keep track of them all the time. But don’t get carried away — failing to report all of their income to the IRS may considered tax fraud and tax evasion, or, at least, the failure to provide information.
How to avoid: employees who received a tip, need to register these amounts and use publication 531 to report your income. In any case, don’t become a victim of the common misconceptions regarding hard-to-trace income. Use latest publication 525 to keep track of what the IRS considers taxable and not taxable income.
7. Become a victim of fraud with the preparation of the Declaration
In a news release the IRS from 2017, it was said that it is important to “carefully choose the preparer of the tax return, because you trust him with your personal financial information that you want to protect.” Many taxpayers in the United States use tax professionals to prepare returns. If you do, keep in mind that the compilers on which you rely, can deceive you and claim credits or deductions for which you have no right to increase their own fees.
How to avoid: when choosing a tax assistant always check its taxpayer identification number to the IRS and professional credentials through the online directory of Federal preparers tax returns IRS credentials and the selected qualifications.
