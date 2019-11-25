7 seals: the selected envelope will reveal the mystery what you will have fate in the next 3 days
Let fate bring to you the knowledge you need at the moment. Perhaps this sign will be the front door to your new life.
The ability to perceive any coming information, a positive impact on all our lives. Nothing happens just by chance.
Do 10 deep breaths, release all thoughts out of your head and select an envelope. Make it intuitive, do not allow hesitation. Choose the envelope that once thought.
Select envelope intuitively…
ENVELOPE # 1
The cycle of events, rapidly changing pictures, no time for a break — much depleted your energy reserves. We have to admit that your efforts were not in vain, and planted seeds have begun to sprout, and soon will bring wonderful results.
You did all you could at this stage. Now we need to slow down, step back to observe the process from outside and to find the opportunity to relax a bit. Of course, you now need a vacation with the change of the surrounding space, but if this is impossible then just try to find the time to do those things that bring you joy and pleasure.
ENVELOPE # 2
The final race on a short distance. Marathoner you are a noble, so the final push will not be for you something unbearable. Do not stop there, there are very few and the results will surpass the current outcomes significantly.
Forces you have in stock many more, and the ultimate goal adds excitement and desire to act. To maintain strength and recover spent energy, try to get a little more fresh air and sleep.
You need little more than a month at this distance and upon successful passing, you are waiting for the laurels, trophies and well-deserved rest.
ENVELOPE # 3
You will greatly complicate their lives by delaying the process. Brings you habit to start for health and for the peace to end. You assume too much and don’t reach the finish line.
In the middle of the process is exhausted, no end in sight, motivation is at zero. So is ongoing, but the longer the process, the greater the internal resistance.
Try designating future goals, to divide the path into segments. Intermediate goals be easier to achieve and it adds strength and confidence. Act, and succeed!
ENVELOPE # 4
A pleasant surprise awaits you in your personal life. Perhaps it will be a long-awaited meeting or a positive change in relationships – a completely new level.
In any case, you will receive so necessary to you now: a sense of calm, security, confidence in the future.
Smile at the coming day, give your inner sunshine to every person with whom fate brings you, and the response of heat waves will cover you with a blanket of love and happiness.
ENVELOPE # 5
Your prediction crunches and emits a pleasant chime. Yes, that’s right. Opened cash flow, which will bring your life extra income.
This will be a salary increase, successful additional income, debt, win — is unknown. But the fact that your financial situation will improve dramatically – fact.
From that day and for the next 5 months, you will be able to save a decent amount. Do not fall into euphoria when you first receive money, try to detain them at home as long as possible. Do not waste on nonsense and carefully plan the budget.
Whichever envelope you choose, remember everything is in our hands. If you choose the right goal and every day confidently move in this direction — the desired result will move to meet you!