7 seater Mitsubishi Outlander: prices already known
Mitsubishi officially announces the prices for a Mitsubishi Outlander with seven seats, it is produced on the basis of standard 5-seater model, so the car retains the overall dimensions. 2-litre seven-seater Outlander in picking Intense+ with all-wheel drive and a CVT will cost 32 900 dollars, and for Outlander 2.4 in Ultimate asked 37 $ 600
The third row seats fold flat in one step and therefore the trunk can be increased to 502 L.
The second row is equipped with sliding seats, which allow to transform the interior for ease of boarding and alighting passengers with the third row.
In a seven-seater car has an organizer under the floor of the Luggage compartment volume of 17 liters, in addition, the backrests of the third row of seats is adjustable in angle of inclination in two positions, and there are special places for storage. In the new trim levels are available in 16 variants of transformation salon.