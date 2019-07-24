7 seater Mitsubishi Outlander: prices already known

| July 24, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Loading...

7-местный Mitsubishi Outlander: цены уже известны

Mitsubishi officially announces the prices for a Mitsubishi Outlander with seven seats, it is produced on the basis of standard 5-seater model, so the car retains the overall dimensions. 2-litre seven-seater Outlander in picking Intense+ with all-wheel drive and a CVT will cost 32 900 dollars, and for Outlander 2.4 in Ultimate asked 37 $ 600

The third row seats fold flat in one step and therefore the trunk can be increased to 502 L.

The second row is equipped with sliding seats, which allow to transform the interior for ease of boarding and alighting passengers with the third row.

In a seven-seater car has an organizer under the floor of the Luggage compartment volume of 17 liters, in addition, the backrests of the third row of seats is adjustable in angle of inclination in two positions, and there are special places for storage. In the new trim levels are available in 16 variants of transformation salon.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.