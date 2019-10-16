7 secret sections of the Amazon that you should get to know
These little-known sections Amazon.com — a real treasure for those who are looking for great discounts and for those who like to make impulsive purchases.
Quite possibly, you have heard of the tab or Today’s Deals Warehouse Deals, where Amazon offers big discounts on second-hand goods, involves Money Talks News. But chances are that you’ve never heard of some — or all — sections Amazon.com, which we now describe.
1. Cheap Reads
If you ever read ebooks on the device of any trademark, you should see Cheap Reads for Kindle at Amazon.
There you will find free e-books for Kindle line of e-books Amazon. But you don’t exactly need a Kindle to read these books.
To see the free offers Cheap Reads, select a genre listed under the Top Rated Free Books in the left part of the page in the section.
Please note: Amazon claims that free books sometimes differ in quality or do not support all the features Kindle. The seller recommends that you first check reviews and ratings free books that you consider among the options to load.
2. Coupons
You may have noticed a coupon attached to the individual product page on Amazon. But the retailer there is and a whole section of coupons — Coupons.
This is what it looks like: one source you can find almost all kinds of coupons that Amazon currently offers for different products. Check out this section before you buy anything on Amazon.
3. Most Wished For
Of course, you have heard of the Amazon bestseller, even if you have never attended a Best Sellers section where you will find a list the most popular products right now, based on the number of sales. But did you know that Amazon also has a section Most Wished For?
There you will find a list of products that users of Amazon often add to their wish lists or possible gifts. The lists are updated daily.
4. Gift Ideas
Still confused about what to give to a friend for a birthday, or shudder to wait for the upcoming holiday season? See Gift Ideas on Amazon. There you will find a list of products, which are often bought as gifts right now. These lists are updated daily.
5. Bargain Finds
In section Bargain Finds many (if not most) commodities cost 10 dollars or less, some only $ 1.
The page contains mainly photos. More precisely, even so: picture, price and rating are the only pieces of information that you will see on the item until you click on it. This design allows you to quickly browse through a lot of goods.
6. Outlet
Outlet section is, in fact, an independent e-Commerce giant, is equivalent to the outlet store, or even a whole shopping center. Here you will find “thousands of items”, according to Amazon.
Outlet section clearly divided into categories so you can easily move directly to proposals relating to, for example, home goods and even food.
7. Amazon Renewed
In the Amazon Renewed the retail seller sells rebuilt products: smartphones, computers, and household appliances.
“Products on Amazon Renewed has been checked and tested by qualified suppliers to ensure that they worked and looked like new, and have a minimum 90 day warranty supported by the vendor”, — said the seller.