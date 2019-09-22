7 secret ways to get more from Amazon
You don’t need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these little-known benefits of shopping on Amazon.
The web site retailers offers plenty of opportunities for everyone who wants to get the most out of Amazon. They can be easy to overlook, but these hidden features can save you money, simplify purchases and even help to eliminate clutter.
Here are a few little known tactics for getting more from Amazon.
1. Get things for free
Who doesn’t love free stuff? You can get them on Amazon, regardless of whether you have a membership to Amazon Prime.
Free gifts range from e-books to valuable household goods, which you can get by registering for wedding gifts from companies like All-Clad, Mikasa, and Kenmore.
2. Buy universal brands
It is well known that generic brands can cost significantly less than their branded analogs, but did you know that Amazon also has their own generics?
They carry names such as Samsung and Amazon Elements, and some products of these brands are among the best-selling website.
3. Subscribe and save
Make purchases using the subscription feature and save from Amazon — Subscribe & Save. You can choose a variety of products — from toothpaste and diapers to dog food.
You choose the items and frequency of deliveries. Amazon not only will automatically send you the goods with your chosen frequency, but will send them for free.
Moreover, you will receive additional savings of 5% if you sign up for one-to four-item and 15% if you subscribe to five or more products.
4. Shop in secret departments
Amazon is already known for bargain prices on many goods, but there are additional savings if you know where to look.
Visit Bargain Finds to find inexpensive goods of all types. Or click Outlet to find items discounted. You can also visit the Renewed section where you can find electronics at a discount.
5. Exchange unwanted items for gift cards
Minimalists can criticize Amazon for a quick way to fill your home with unnecessary purchases, but the retail giant can also help you get rid of unnecessary trouble.
The program Amazon Trade-In allows customers to send to retailer unwanted electronics, books and more. In return, they receive gift cards Amazon.
6. Return the purchase using Kohl’s or UPS Store
Amazon makes it easy to return goods. You no longer need to look for a box and packing tape to send to Amazon purchases. Instead, you can simply carry goods in a local shop Kohl’s or UPS for returns.
You will receive a QR code from Amazon. Then the store employee will scan the code, take return your product, pack it and send it back to Amazon instead of you.
Amazon also introduces this service in some places Whole Foods.
7. Use old boxes for charity
Want to know what to do with empty Amazon boxes that accumulate in your garage? You can recycle them or use them to send unwanted goods to charity.
Amazon has partnered with Give Back Box in order to allow people to make donations to charity, and also to clean their homes.
It works as follows: after you have unpacked your order on Amazon, inspect your home to find items that are in good condition but you no longer need. Then place them in a box Amazon, go to the site Give Back Box to get a free badge to send, and send the excess to a good cause.