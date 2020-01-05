7 smart ways to save money and cut costs in 2020
You don’t need to cancel Amazon Prime or turn your vacation into vacation to save money.
Edition of USA Today had produced some less painful things you can cut from your budget in 2019.
The same clothes
Make this year a time when you decide to stop buying clothes in any color of the rainbow.
“People wear the color which they like the most,” says kit yarrow, a psychologist-consumer and the author of the book “Decoding the new way of thinking: how and why we shop and buy”.
About bought the other colour is usually overlooked and it is a waste of money.
Think twice before you buy blue hoodie to hang it next to the same yellow and green, which is already in your closet.
Disposable products
The cost of disposable products such as paper plates, paper towels, or brush increases over time and especially noticeable if the money is not enough.
For starters, replace paper hand towels in common. Instead of disposable brushes, use a rag and a bucket of water.
Small daily expenses
Ross Steinman, psychology Professor at Widener University, examines the decision-making process for consumers.
Take, for example, coffee. “If you buy two drinks in cafes like Starbucks every day, which is about 8 dollars, says Steinman. — During the year is more than $ 2,000”.
A cost-effective solution is the preparation of daily cups of coffee at home. But pay attention to other little cost — for example, chewing gum or lottery tickets — which can also cost you a decent amount year on year.
Extra utilities
If you are going to follow closely the heating and air conditioning, the money can seep out of your pockets.
To save money, if you leave for the day, try using a programmable thermostat, which allows you to set the temperature remotely. So you can wait to turn on the heating shortly before they return home, offering Steinman.
In-app purchase
Many of the apps that you download on your phone, such as games or photo editors are paid versions and options for in-app purchases.
Select free version of the app, and restrict in-app purchases. In most cases, the unpaid version works just fine if you’re happy with watching a few ads.
Coupons
Coupons — a great thing if they do not encourage unnecessary expenditures.
If a coupon or ad for the sale encourage you to buy something you wouldn’t have otherwise, you don’t actually save money. The best approach? Find a coupon to reduce the cost of the item that you were already going to buy.
Alcohol and sweets
Discretionary purchases, such as alcohol and sweets are also expensive, so use them with caution.
Yarrow says that, in particular, drinks in the restaurant are very expensive. Better not to order coffee, iced tea or an extra cocktail and instead drink water.
But not necessarily all of the above …
If removing all these things from your budget seems too painful, select a few other pocket expenses that you can cut in 2019.
No matter what expenses you cut, now is the time to do it.
“On 1 January. The beginning of the new year, says Steinman. Is the idea to start again from scratch”.