7 symptoms that may indicate cancer
According to experts, signals the body about the origin in this cancer is weak and they are often confused with symptoms of other diseases.
Doctors advise to pay attention to the following.
Heartburn. The appearance of heartburn even after taking the usual food in the usual quantity can be a bad thing. If there is a feeling extremely full stomach, and you experience bloating and nausea, do not delay visit to the doctor, can all be early symptoms of stomach cancer.
Shortness of breath. It can occur as first symptom of lung cancer.
Flu-like symptoms. Characterized by flu signs (swollen glands, temperature, body aches, etc.) sometimes indicate the development of lymphoma.
Hoarse. Hoarseness usually occurs when the upper respiratory infections, allergies. But if after treatment and the disappearance of other symptoms of these ailments hoarseness still persists (for example, after two weeks after recovery), you need to consult a doctor. A hoarse voice may be the only signal the development of esophageal cancer. In addition, the hoarseness characteristic of lung cancer Il of the thyroid gland.
Pain in the shoulder or arm. Symptom lung cancer can be pain on the inside of the arm or shoulder. In this disease enlarged lymph nodes. They can put pressure on nerves that leads to pain.
Difficulty with urination. Difficulty urination are the most common symptom of prostate cancer and men.
Fatigue. Feeling very tired (usually not corresponding to the effort invested) is manifested as a symptom of many types of cancer. But still, according to the American cancer society, fatigue and weakness especially characteristic of leukemia.