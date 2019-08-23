7 symptoms which may indicate cancer
About symptoms of cancer the oncologist said Sergei Abashin.
Oncologist Sergey Abashin listed those symptoms, which may indicate that a person got cancer. The oncologist identified seven exemplary in his opinion signs.
So, according to the doctor, a symptom of the cancer can be any unusual bleeding or discharge in all organs and parts of the body. Also indicate the development of cancer in the organism may have the appearance of seals anywhere on the body.
The third symptom of a scientist called any long-term non-healing ulcers. The fourth symptom is observed in a long time disorders in the bowel or bladder, separately in each of these bodies or both in two they.
Also, noticed the oncologist, you should always pay attention to prolonged indigestion or difficulty swallowing – these phenomena also indicate the appearance of tumors. Hoarseness and cough, holding on for a long time, too, is an alarming symptom of cancer.
Finally, the development of cancer, according to the doctor, can tell us about any noticeable changes in warts or moles.
At the same time, remember that any one symptom cannot diagnose cancer — accurate diagnosis is possible only by results of tests — biopsy, histology and immunohistochemistry.