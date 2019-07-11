7 the main influence factors on heart health
According to experts, the positive effect of all seven factors on the heart meet only 2% of people on Earth.
Research scientists from the University of Pennsylvania (USA) has shown what conditions must be met before people had high indices of cardiovascular health experts have identified 7 main factors that affect it.
Researchers analyzed data 74 701 people. First, the subjects took a survey with questions about General health and then for four years regularly passed medical examination and passed laboratory tests. Then watched them for another five years, carefully tracking all cases of cardiovascular ailments.
Scientists from the United States stated: only about 19% of the participants of the project received the highest score. According to scientists, these volunteers the risk of heart disease in the next five was 79% lower than those who received a low score.
Experts have called seven major factors that determine good heart health. Here they are:
The authors noted that none of these factors is not decisive – their beneficial effect provided by the combined action. They added that all seven of the indicators correspond to the rating of “excellent” only 2% of people on Earth.