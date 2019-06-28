7 things men do after a breakup with a girl
Separation is a difficult emotional experience for both women and men. When a person realizes that it is over, he is experiencing tremendous stress and pain. Being highly emotional creatures women tend to lock yourself at home, crying from morning to night, though sometimes go to more rash acts. In this respect they do not differ from men. Men don’t cry, but also do crazy things and acting weird after a breakup. Here’s exactly how:
They focus on themselves.
It happens to those who fully surrender to love. They devote themselves to the beloved and the relationship, lose themselves in them. Because the separation changes the life of such men is for the best. It gives them the opportunity to breathe fresh air, to see the world from a different angle and understand that personal space and development is extremely important. After parting these men finally begin to live as they want, satisfying their needs.
They been hitting the iron.
Instead of going to a psychologist or to share emotional pain with friends, courageous men prefer to go to the gym. This is their sacred place which helps them to relieve stress, to recover from his broken heart and to raise their self-esteem. The gym helps them to give vent to emotions, including the negative.
They are trying to bring the woman back.
If he still loves his ex and realizes that the breakup was his fault, he’ll definitely try to get her back before it’s too late. He’s almost ready to perform a miracle, if only she forgave him. The success of his efforts depends on the sincerity of his words and actions.
They hang out in social networks.
During a recent conversation in a breakup, partners may talk to each other a lot of harsh words. And men take it to heart. They don’t complain about it to close friends, but can fill your feed in Facebook posts and philosophical songs. They are trying to show the world that love is nothing that women can not be trusted, that life is incredibly cruel. It is difficult to forgive your ex and let it go.
They swear.
Almost all men promise myself I’ll never fall in love, but not everyone keeps his word, because it is not a promise, but a cry of despair. At such moments men dream about solitude and tranquility. They suffer. Fortunately, time heals wounds and awakens interest in a new relationship.
They remember old friends.
Parting completely changes the life and gives a lot of free time. Instead of sitting at home thinking to the point of depression, men tend to remember old friends. They believe that such communication will raise their self-esteem and will help to deal with your life, to analyze the situation and make the right decision. Old friends, alcohol, funny jokes, stories of the past – all of which can help the broken man’s heart.
They make a mistake you’ll regret.
The end of a relationship – often a great tragedy for those men who can’t imagine their life without sex. They begin to look for someone to sleep quickly. Today this is done simply. That’s why single men try to solve their problems after breaking up with sex for the night.