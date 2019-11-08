7 things you can get free in November
November can literally be called sweet, given the number of discounts this month.
Edition of Money Talks News has collected a few free offers this month.
1. Free subscription to Disney+ 12 Nov
In November, starts another service streaming — Disney+, which will be available from 12 November. She has a special offer for Verizon customers. Fans of Disney it’s hard to resist the temptation: Disney 12 months+ free of charge.
2. Free shipping
Hard to ignore free shipping, and Best Buy is the latest retailer who launched such a tempting offer for buyers before the holidays. On 22 October, the retailer announced free delivery of shopping the following day. The only caution is that you must spend at least $ 35 per order.
3. Free consultation Medicare
If you have not registered last month open enrollment period for Medicare is valid already and will last until 7 December. Free help is available for those who are not familiar with the program.
Any person eligible for Medicare can receive a free personalized insurance advice and assistance under the State health insurance program (SHIP).
4. Discount card for flu shot
It is good for health! Protect yourself from the flu and get a free coupon or gift card, when you have a flu vaccination in some stores. These offers are valid even if the flu shot covers your insurance company:
- Target. Get the flu vaccine at the pharmacy, CVS, Longs Drugs or MinuteClinic, located in the Target store and get a coupon for $ 5 for next purchase. The offer is available until 31 December.
- CVS Pharmacy. Get the flu vaccine in the pharmacy store CVS and get a coupon for $ 5 off purchase of $ 25 in CVS (or Longs Drugs, which is now owned and operated by CVS). Also, until 31 December. The coupon is available in some States in pharmacies in Arkansas, new Jersey and new York; MinuteClinic in Massachusetts, new Jersey, new York, Pennsylvania and Rhode island.
- Publix. If you live near a Publix store, you can get a better offer — a gift card for $ 10. At Publix has stores in several States: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia.
5. Free national Park entrance
November 11 — veterans Day. In honor of those who fought for the freedom of Americans, the national Park Service would not charge entrance throughout the country.
6. Free lunch for military and veterans
November 11, many restaurants across the country will offer free meals and drinks for retired and active-duty military.
Here are some of suggestions:
- Free meal at Applebee’s
- Free drink Dr. Pepper and snack (up to $ 14,95) at BJ’s Brewhouse
- Free Double Burger with fries at Red Robin
7. Free Google Home Mini with Spotify Premium
Sign up for Individual or Family plan Premium on Spotify and get the Google Home Mini free. Not interested in Google Home Mini? Get three free months of Premium! Find out more here.