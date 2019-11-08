7 tips that will help you easily move a long flight
Travelling is always an important event, especially if you have to cross the ocean. Long flights can be challenging. And can be fun — it all depends on how you get ready for it. The publication “Lifehacker” told how to plan a journey of a thousand miles and change time zones to get from the airport in a good mood.
1. Select a flight with a stopover
A direct flight from one point to another is a lot of hours, and after such a long flight, it’s hard to be cheerful. Give yourself the opportunity to relax a bit — select with a stopover in one town along the way.
Even if the gap between flights is short, you at least will be able to stretch at the airport numbed muscles. This is especially important if you are traveling with children or elderly people: such passengers is difficult to create long flights.
Yes, in this case your journey will be several hours longer than the direct route, but you can have a break. And is unlikely to overpay: these flights at a cost comparable to direct, and often even cheaper.
If your transplant takes place in one of the Schengen countries and you do not plan to leave the transit area of the airport, you do not need a Schengen visa. Another thing, if your next flight departs from a different airport or want to go to the city. Find out these details even when planning travel.
Tip: if you have a connecting flight without a change of airport check-in your Luggage to the end point of the path. In your hand Luggage put the most necessary — a change of clothes, makeup bag, first aid kit, to walk around the city light.
2. Minimize the risk jetlag
A change of several time zones is a big load on the body. After a long flight you will definitely want to sleep if not rest in the way. Without special training, your body will spend some days to confuse day with night.
The most common Council — three days before flying West to go to sleep for an hour or two later, and respectively Vice versa before flying to the East. It helps your body gradually get used to the new time zone. We also recommend you during your flight to move the clock on all your devices to the new time. And if you are arriving in the day, try to sleep on the plane, in order not to collapse in bed before dinner. Go to sleep, when in your new time zone will come late in the evening.
3. Take care convenient location
Ideal if you are flying business or first class. But in the economy can be comfortable — you just have to know where to look.
If you do not like the entire flight to look out the window, better take a seat on the aisle. So it will be easier to get, but you can still stretch your legs during a long flight you will want to do so.
If possible, try to take a seat at the emergency exit: there will be more space for legs. These places you can choose when you check in online. So, if you’re flying on a Boeing 767, they will be on the 20th row, if the 330‑th model Airbus, on the 28th. On the diagram of the aircraft they are marked as exit row.
4. Dress correctly
Ahead of you have a few hours in a state of very limited mobility. Dress in flight so that nothing hampers your body: give up the tight jeans and uncomfortable shoes. The best variant — cotton trousers, t-shirt and a warm sweater or thick cardigan that will be easy to remove. And if the Board will still be cool, you can always ask for a blanket.
During the flight, your clothes can greatly bruise because of the seatbelt or awkward postures. If you have no opportunity immediately upon arrival to change your outfit clean and ironed, it is better to prefer something from crease-resistant fabric.
5. Bring snacks and water
During long flights, and any flight over six hours, you twice will offer hot meals and drinks. If you are sure that the way you will have increased appetite, stock up on snacks before arriving at the airport. And grab a pack of life savers just in case: they’ll help you deal with motion sickness. And it’s not a myth: because of pressure changes during takeoff and landing you can lay the ears, and of the active swallowing and chewing movements help to correct the situation.
If you want to drink, you can always ask the flight attendant to bring you a glass of water. You can take a water bottle — only if you bought it in a “clean” area (otherwise you have to throw it at the stage of inspection at the airport).
6. Take care of the on-Board entertainment
You just take a smartphone and in your backpack will probably be a tablet or a laptop. Don’t forget to bring noise-cancelling headphones and powerbank to keep your gadgets working during the whole flight.
Not have time to download new movies, it doesn’t matter: music and movies will definitely be on Board. On long-haul flights have built-in multimediasystem, including the latest new films.
In flight it is better to find time to sleep, but if you plan instead to work or chat in messenger, can for an additional fee to use the Internet on Board. However, not all carriers have the technical capability for such services.
7. Move!
Even after a long flight, you can feel fresh, if you often get up from his seat and to straighten the stiff limbs.
Do simple exercises which don’t need much space: stand on tiptoes, stretch, stretch the neck. So you will not only relieve muscle tension but also will help your blood vessels, which face additional pressure because of pressure drops.
By the way, if you know that you have vascular problems, seek advice before flying with your doctor. Maybe he will recommend you take on Board compression stockings. They will improve blood circulation and reduce the risk of swelling in the legs.