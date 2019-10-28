7 tips to a cardiologist for protection from heart disease
Cardiovascular diseases are for humanity’s number one killer. Expert on prevention of the German cardiac society and member of the Board of the German heart Foundation, the Helmut Gohlke says: the number of changes in lifestyle will help to avoid cardiac catastrophes.
To quit Smoking. According to the cardiologist, Smoking is the most important risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. One cigarette you smoke increases the tendency to coagulation of blood within four to six hours. A blood clot can close the blood vessels, creating the preconditions for a heart attack and stroke.
Avoid the bad fat. Proper nutrition helps to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by a third, he said. To avoid the harmful LDL cholesterol, which is responsible for vascular tissue and thick blood, should reduce the amount of meat consumed and animal fats. Fatty foods should take no more than 30% of the daily diet.
Eating gluten. Fiber not only ensures good digestion, but also delays the absorption of fast carbohydrates, what allows to avoid excessive blood sugar levels and high insulin levels thereby fiber protects against diabetes. Diabetes in turn is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases.
More vitamins. Free radicals, oxidants damage cells, contribute to the development of plaques in blood vessels. Antioxidants, i.e., vitamins and various organic substances from vegetables and fruits, prevent this process.
Less salt. Lovers of pickles endanger their vessels, heart and brain. Salt drives the various mechanisms of the body, which increases blood pressure in the body accumulates more fluid constricts blood vessels.
Physical activity. Cardiologist Helmut Gohlke States: every hour and a half of brisk walking reduces the risk of heart disease by 15%, and if you exercise 30 to 40 minutes four to five times a week, the risk of cardiovascular pathologies decline to 40%. Regular physical activity not only strengthens the heart muscle, and endothelium (the inner lining of blood vessels) which becomes more resistant and less prone to damage.
In addition, the sport effectively reduces the effects of stress, another risk factor for heart disease and blood vessels.
The pressure check. High blood pressure is one of the most important risk factors of cardiovascular diseases. Regular monitoring of this parameter is important for the early detection of problems and treatment. After 40 years, according to the cardiologist, the pressure should be checked regularly.