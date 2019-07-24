7 tips to attract luck on your side
What to do if your life was delayed “black stripe”.
As you know, in life black stripes are replaced by white and Vice versa. But what if the black bar as if it was delayed. Troubles follow one another, and fortune, seem to have turned away from you.
To attract the luck is not so difficult. It all depends on our thinking and views on life — we are able to attract positive events. A few tips on how to catch the luck by the tail and steer your life in a positive direction.
Direct your attention in the right direction
Focus on what you would like to attract. If you think about troubles, then the negative will come into your life. Our thinking plays an important role in the development of events in life.
“All that you put your attention becomes your life great power. All you be deprived of your attention, fades, collapses, and disappears.”
Deepak Chopra
Thanks
It is also important to appreciate what you already have. Even in the troubles it is possible to find positive moments, and thank you for the opportunity of growth.
Set goals and visualize them
Opportunities may not appear due to the lack of a specific query and target. As soon as the target appears, and the more clearly you will represent her, the more likely that will soon open doors and there will be a road in the right direction.
Don’t waste energy wasted
Namely, toxic relationships, negativity, gossip, and conflict — it takes a lot of energy that can be directed at the development of your potential.
Get rid of unnecessary
New comes into our lives, because it may simply not be the place. Clean, throw away both physical and mental stuff, let go of people.
Stop complaining and feeling sorry for myself
It’s a waste of an important resource — time. Complaints and pity you acknowledge the inability to manage your life.
Help others
Remember the boomerang of life — the good is returned with good. Good deeds fill us with positive energy that can bring balance and harmony into our lives. It seems that you are all bad? Find and help someone even worse.
Luck is still the same positive energy you want to attract into your life positive, kind thoughts and actions.