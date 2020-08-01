7 travel destinations that are worth visiting in the US nature lovers
In America there are many breathtaking natural sights. These places inspired countless road trips and flights of tourists from around the world. If you don’t know where to go on adventures, save the selection of the most interesting areas from the publication Only In Your State.
Going to one of these 7 places, you can be sure that you will find amazing beauty and unforgettable adventures.
- Death Valley, California
Located in Eastern California, Death Valley is one of the hottest places in the world in the summer, competing with deserts in the middle East. Nearby Badwater basin depression (eng. Badwater Basin) is the lowest point in America. Its height is about 86 meters below sea level.
The winter months are considered the best for visiting Death Valley.
You will be amazed at the unique landscapes of the desert!
- Monuments valley, Utah
This unique geological formation is located in northeastern Arizona and southeastern Utah on the reservation of the Navajo Indian. This place is considered one of the national symbols of the United States.
Valley is one of the most famous tourist attractions in the USA; its territory has been the backdrop of many films and videos and commercials, dedicated to the “cowboy” theme.
- Niagara falls, new York
Of course, you heard about the world famous Niagara falls. But if you saw it with your own eyes? A belief is a unique experience you’ll never forget. The best time to visit attractions and winter months, when the waterfall freezes and turns into a giant ice “sculpture”, to take photos with the rush of tourists from different corners of our planet.
- Redwood forest, California
Hard to believe that such a place as Death Valley and Redwood Forest, you can stay on the territory of a single state. In the ancient forest of Northern California grows some of the oldest and highest trees in the world, walk between them — an unforgettable experience.
- National Park great smoky mountains national Park
Lurking between Tennessee and North Carolina, the national Park great smoky mountains national Park (with eng. Great Smoky Mountain National Park) — part of biosphere reserve and natural world heritage of UNESCO. It is located in the Central part of the eponymous mountain system of the Appalachians.
It offers beautiful views, spacious landscapes, Hiking trails and campsites, and a lot of adventures, which come to more than 11 million tourists annually.
- Everglades, FL
Consisting of marshes and mangroves, this sanctuary wetland stretches across 1.5 million acres. It is located on the southern tip of the U.S. state of Florida, Recalling the slowly flowing river, covered with grass. The Park is covered with coastal mangrove groves, swamps with thickets of sword-grass and lowland pine forests. It is home to hundreds of species of animals, including threatened destruction of the leatherback turtle, the Florida Cougars and American manatees.
- National Park Acadia, Maine
National Park Acadia (eng. Acadia National Park) — breathtaking region filled with rocky coastlines and ancient mountains. It includes a large part of the island of mount desert and the adjacent small Islands near the Atlantic coast of Maine. The Park includes mountains, lakes, forests and ocean coast. The Park covers an area of almost 200 sq km.
Acadia is the only national Park in New England and the first active Park East of the Mississippi. In 2006, he took tenth place in attendance among all US national parks.
