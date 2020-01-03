7 tricks: how coupons make you spend more
Cutting coupons, for many, is synonymous with saving money. The mere mention modest life suggests long hours at the dining table out in the cut of the Sunday paper piles of coupons. This writes the Money Talks News.
Why actually coupons not only do not save, but rather are forced to spend more.
1. The price/reward low
In exchange for modest savings that offer coupons, to carry out the whole procedure pretty easy.
First you need to buy the newspaper, cut out coupons that you want, organize them, keep track of date of expiry and to find stores where you can use coupons. In the end, you feel could give you these products for free.
2. Coupons are manipulated
For anybody not a secret that manufacturers and retailers want us to use coupons for one reason only: to make you buy products that are not normally purchase. Once rebates end, they expect that the demand will remain and the price may increase gradually.
3. Coupons distract from the best deals
Saving money should not be an obstacle. Simpler and more profitable to simply stick to buying certain brands, to know what products to buy, or wait for the sales in the store.
Brands stores usually offer better discounts than coupons and no hassle. Without the cost of advertising campaigns, packaging designers and innovators.
4. Coupons offer prepackaged and processed foods
When it comes to products, coupons are often for foods, more expensive and less healthy.
Where are the coupons for fresh produce like broccoli or apples? If they exist, they are as rare as a coupon with no expiration date.
5. Coupons help to purchase extra
To take advantage of the savings coupons often require that you purchase more than one item (e.g., “save $ 1 for every three”). It can be good for the products you know and love, but it is risky in other cases.
Is it really saving if you need to buy more than you need?
6. Coupons create brand loyalty
One of the purposes of coupons is the establishment of models of consumer behaviour and the formation of brand loyalty. In love loyalty is a virtue. But when it comes to shopping, a little cheating may not be the best idea.
A blind purchase of one brand of yoghurt, spaghetti or toothpaste means that you are likely to miss the best deals or products that you might like more.
Brand loyalty can make shopping faster, but the benefits of this end.
7. Coupons are not free
Do not think that those “free” coupons that you will receive a receipt for the product shall be free indeed.
Most of them are part of well-designed loyalty programs that track dozens of data points, for example, what time of day you shop, how much do you spend on average, what services you use in store and if you have children.
In addition to their use, many stores sell your information. In exchange for these discounts, you pass most of your confidential data.