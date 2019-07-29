7 types of products whose consumption is associated with an increased risk of cancer
Cause of cancer can be various factors, among them poor diet.
There are products use which science links an increased risk of cancer to humans. They should be excluded from the diet or strictly monitor every gram that appears in the daily diet.
The sugar and sweeteners. In the last century, scientists concluded that cancerous tumors feed on sugars. In turn, the sweeteners with fructose promote growth and spread of cancer cells.
Products from processed meat. A study conducted by researchers at the University of Hawaii, found that regular consumption of bacon, sausage and other products made of processed meat is associated with increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer by as much as 67%. According to experts, the carcinogenic effect of chemical substances and preservatives contained in such products.
Marinated and smoked products. Scientists claim that they often contain nitrates that are added to prolong shelf life. Scientists believe that these supplements have the ability to destroy the integrity of cells.
Artificially grown fish. This contains fish farms in very close conditions. Because this dramatically increases the risk of infection with various parasites, fish treated numerous desinfectante, including substances with carcinogenic effects.
Potato chips. As reported in an article published the New England Journal of Medicine, the frying of chips at a high temperature promotes the formation of the carcinogen acrylamide.
TRANS fats. This so-called hydrogenated oil product with modified chemical composition. To improve their flavor and smell of these oils add chemicals. There are scientific data that link their action with a double increased risk of developing breast cancer.
White flour. White flour is the result of intensive processing of grain and there is almost no useful minerals, but she has a very high glycemic index. Eating products made with white flour raises blood sugar and insulin, which promotes actively fat accumulation and metabolic disorders. These are favorable conditions for the development of the body’s inflammation that triggers neoplastic processes. In addition, the flour can be bleached with chemicals.