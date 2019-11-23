7 useful properties of Cayenne pepper
Cayenne pepper has healing properties, so if you are suffering from diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, be sure to include it in your diet.
Like most of the known types of pepper, Cayenne pepper belongs to the Capsicum family. After the fruit of a shrub dried, grind them into a powder. It has a deceptively pleasant and mild smell, and the taste is pungent.
7 useful properties of Cayenne pepper
Normalizes the bowels
Thanks to the ability to kill pathogens, Cayenne pepper normalizes metabolism and prevents flatulence.
Normalizes sugar in blood
A number of studies have confirmed that Cayenne prevents a sharp drop in blood sugar levels and prodlivat a feeling of satiety.
Neutralizes toxins
Capsaicin contained in the pepper, neutralizes toxic substances that enter to our body and also prevents mutation of cells.
Normalizes blood vessels
Normalizes the work of vessels, irrespective of the problem. Expands, when they are narrow or narrows when they expanded.
Serotonin
Contributes to the active development of “happiness hormones”, including serotonin.
Antibacterial action
The local application heals wounds, and by eating has an antibacterial effect on the digestive tract.
Liver
Normalizes the liver and gall bladder, at the expense of reducing the number of fat cells in the liver and blood.