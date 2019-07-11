7 useful properties of the kisses
July 6 is world day of kisses. Talk about what benefits they bring to health.
Improve functioning of internal organs. From kissing people are beginning harder to contract the heart muscle. As a result, they aktiviziruyutsya blood flow and, as a result, tissue more intensely enriched with oxygen, is improves cardiovascular system, lungs, stomach, intestines, bladder.
Protect from pain. Held in Germany, the study found, often kissing people who are in a stable relationship or family, are less likely to suffer from arthritis, arthrosis, rheumatism, migraines.
Prevent the stress. Kissing reduces the production of glucocorticoids – hormones that are associated with the emergence of increased anxiety and susceptibility to stress.
Reduce the risk of tooth decay. In the moment of the kiss aktiviziruyutsya salivary glands and increases the production of saliva, rich in salts of calcium and phosphorus – minerals that protect the tooth enamel from damage.
Improve health in hypertension. Kisses to contribute to the expansion of blood vessels in the body – as a result lowers blood pressure. High blood pressure is very useful to kiss.
Burn calories. One minute kissing a person can burn 2 to 5 calories. And we are talking about leisurely kisses that are not accompanied by some drastic action and passion.
Relief in hay fever. According to research, the kiss stops the release of histamine, a component produced by cells in response to injury or allergic and inflammatory reactions. It relieves victims of the common cold, which is often accompanied by hay fever.