7 ways to control the symptoms of cystitis
This disease has millions of inhabitants of our country, and in some it takes the chronic form. In addition to prescribed by doctors drugs should pay attention to guidelines that can help to control the cystitis.
Hot tub. Receiving a warm bath eases stress and relaxes the pelvic muscles, reducing the pain level. However, do not use products for baths that can cause irritation of the sexual organs.
Hiking. Gentle but constant exercise is very beneficial for lowering stress levels. Under these loads, stand out endorphins, which can be called natural painkillers. Special effect bring swimming and aerobics in the water, yoga, martial arts, and just Hiking.
Dog. Research shows that regularly interacting, people with dogs have lower stress levels. In addition, these animals need to constantly walk, causing you to move more actively.
Massage. Gentle massage excellently relieves from stress. Ask for this procedure to a professional, but avoid deep tissue massage because it can be painful.
Spiritual practices. These include meditation, going to Church, reading the Bible, and the like. It all depends on your religious preferences.
Rest. Find time to relax every day. Turn off all the electronics, try not to think about anything disturbing, engage in your favorite activities like listening to music or reading interesting books.
Therapist. Perhaps this person is not very well versed in the treatment of cystitis, But he perfectly understands how to reduce stress levels. In addition, it will help you better cope with pain.