7 ways to get rid of cold sores in one day!
Herpes on the lips is one of the most common diseases caused by viruses of the Herpesviridae family, which has about 100 viruses and diverse clinical manifestations, usually chronic course, and various modes of transmission of infectious agents.
Of the numerous family of herpes-viruses only 8 viruses cause human diseases. Herpes is finely vesicular eruption, most often on the lips or in the nose, popularly called “fever” or “cold”.
Herpes is one of the most insidious diseases. And even if this illness have been mild and only bothers you once in six months, it’s not good…
Particularly annoying characteristic rash on the lips, which is not only very itchy, but looks disgusting, forcing in a few days to hide away from prying eyes.
And we’ll tell you methods that will help to get rid of manifestations of herpes infection in just one day!
Folk remedies from herpes!
1. Milk
Soak a cotton pad with milk 1,5% fat and apply on affected by the herpes spot (if there is no milk need fat, you can use any). Do not wash and do not eat until the milk itself is dry. Repeat this procedure every 2-3 hours, and by evening, the blisters should go.
2. Licorice
Licorice root, which is also known as licorice root is a great remedy for herpes. Grind it into a powder, add boiled water to make the slurry-shaped mass, and apply it directly on the rashes. It is best to do this procedure before bed and just rinse in the morning with the face of the remnants of liquorice.
3. Hydrogen peroxide
If the lip has already managed to pop the blisters, it is best to cauterize them with hydrogen peroxide. Do it every 2-3 hours, and by evening, your face will be clean again.
4. Garlic
Garlic also helps herpes. Squeeze a clove a garlic press and apply the resulting mush to the affected area. This method is only suitable for home treatment, but it is extremely effective!
5. Peppermint essential oil
Unlike garlic, mint essential oil not only heals herpetic rash, but smells great. So that you can safely to use even in public places, three times a day causing inflamed skin. This is the best remedy for herpes on the lips, I think!
6. Aloe
Also from the manifestations of herpes helps aloe juice. They lubricate the sore spot every 2 hours or just apply viewcompany leaf.
7. Ice
Think it’s too simple to be true? But in fact the ice at the first symptoms of herpes. Only the feeling that your lips are swollen, add to them a piece of ice. It will take the swelling down and slow down disease development, thereby helping the body to quickly deal with the infection.
Knowing these simple tips, you’ll never have to worry about their appearance during exacerbation of herpes infection: we have discovered the secret of how to treat herpes at home.