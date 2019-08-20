7 ways to get rid of snoring
Snoring is a common problem for many people. For the health of snoring, it is harmful to Pets and night suffer. How to give them to sleep?
A few simple tips.
- Cure snoring. You can buy them without prescription at the pharmacy, but most of these drugs are not much reduce the booming decibels at night. In finding the right means that you focus on expert advice and personal experience.
- Diet. A proper diet, the avoidance of heavy meals before going to sleep rid of excess weight and from the risk of snoring. Add to this refrain from evening glass of alcohol.
- Abstain from sleeping pills. Tranquilizers and other sedative drugs that cause Central nervous system inhibition, with a high probability will allow your loved ones to hear the next night’s concert.
- Follow the regime. A little discipline wouldn’t hurt. If you go to bed at the same time, the risk of snoring is reduced.
- The position of the body. The pillow under the head reduces the likelihood of snoring. And it is better to sleep on your side. But how to control it, everyone decides for himself.
If you already tried everything you can venture on drastic measures:
- Hardware method. Now apply the devices of continuous air supply with a special mask for the nose or mouth. Air is supplied under slight pressure into the respiratory tract. It eliminates snoring.
- Surgery. Specialist after examination may recommend surgical intervention. Depending on the causes of snoring, it can be: removal of the soft tissues of the palate, removal of tonsils or adenoids, and removing the soft tissues of the respiratory tract. Perhaps one of these simple steps can rid you from snoring.
