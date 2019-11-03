7 ways to protect your financial information from scammers
As online shopping heats up in anticipation of the holiday season, the FBI warns that consumers should know about the existence of a common Scam called “e-skimming”.
Skimming suggests that thieves installed devices in ATMs or ticket machines with credit cards at petrol stations. These devices secretly record the financial information of the unsuspecting user in the moment when he enters it, writes CNBC. In the electronic version of the fraudsters are editing JavaScript code and “fix your credit card details in real time when the user enters them,” according to the announcement of the FBI.
This data is then sold to other criminals or used by fraudsters to commit online purchases. Small and medium-sized retailers — at risk, says the FBI.
Though the FBI and security experts make it clear that sellers have the primary responsibility for the security of their sites and informing employees about cybersecurity, there are a number of measures that everyone can take to ensure the security of their financial information. Here are 7 things you can do right now.
1. Use virtual credit card
Virtual credit cards are temporary numbers that allow you to use your real credit card, not to disclose information about your account on the website of the seller. You can use them only once or many times, depending on options.
If your information will suffer as a result of tampering, you will not have to replace your real credit card will only be enough to close the virtual. You can create a virtual card on Privacy.com or on the website of the card Issuer.
Never use a debit card when making online purchases. Credit cards offer better protection for consumers. Debit cards are essentially like cash, whereas if the thief uses your credit card, money you have it does not actually take.
2. Pay using a third party
Rick McElroy, chief strategist for safety in the cyber security firm Carbon Black, says if you don’t use a separate credit card for online purchases, it is reasonable to pay through a third party processor such as PayPal or Venmo if a retailer gives you such an opportunity.
For example, if you use PayPal, the online store will never see your information, says McElroy.
“They see your email address, but other than that PayPal will simply send the token, which says that the payment was made”. No personal information can be stolen.
3. Keep your finger on the pulse of technology
Consumers should keep their Internet browsers, telephone and computer operating systems up to date, especially in the holiday season, says McElroy. He invites all to enable auto-update on their personal gadgets.
“Attacks on retailers grow between thanksgiving and the first day of the new year, he says. Sellers know this, and therefore continually release updates”.
He also offers to establish a secure browser plugins. For example, SiteJabber and Web of Trust give the safety ratings of the sites. HTTPS Everywhere ensures that the sites you visit will automatically be encrypted and protected (when you browse, you want the website address begins with “https://” and not with “http://”).
But if you shop in small shops, do it in person. Small retail sellers often do not have the resources to fully protect their sites.
“From the point of view of the consumer, stick to the major retailers. They do a pretty decent job ensuring that everything is protected,” says McElroy.
4. Be careful with gift cards
Scammers use the same tactic, which is used to steal credit card information — only now they are stealing balances from gift cards, notes McElroy. While you probably will immediately notice a mysterious transaction on a credit card or a shortage of money in your checking account, this does not apply to gift cards.
“Who checks daily balances on their gift cards? says McElroy. — Thieves have much more time to hide.”
5. Beware of phishing emails
McElroy cautions that e-mails from companies that claim to be Apple and Amazon that abounds in the holidays. Always double check spelling and grammar errors and be wary of emails asking for you to click certain links. This may be a phishing attack that gives the crooks access to your financial information.
“Always be alert for incoming messages,” he says.
6. Regularly monitor Bank accounts
With all types of sophisticated financial frauds, which are used in abundance these days, consumers should reasonably protect your financial information.
Regularly check Bank statements and credit cards as well as adjusting notifications of withdrawal of funds from credit cards and Bank accounts. If you received a notification about the purchase you which actually did not commit, immediately notify your Bank and credit card Issuer.
7. Monitor your credit report
In addition to Bank and credit cards, you will also want to regularly check their credit reports. Although by law you can get your reports from Equifax, Experian and TransUnion once a year free with AnnualCreditReport.com there are many applications and other financial platforms to monitor your report for you, such as Credit Karma. If you see that something is not right, you want to challenge it immediately.
And if you regularly shop online, you can also consider freezing their credit report to protect against data leakage on the website on which you have acquired something.