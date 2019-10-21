7 websites that will pay for your stuff
Gone are the days when you had to rely on Craigslist or eBay to sell unwanted items. Today there are many web sites and applications from Facebook Marketplace to Letgo and OfferUp — which can help you get cash for unwanted items.
If you want to meet the future owner of your things, you can sell them on websites and send by mail. These sites pay you for your goods and handle the resale. Usually, all you need to do is send your stuff.
Below are a few such options. Unless otherwise stated, all of these sites cover the shipping cost of your goods.
- Amazon Trade-In
The seller will redeem you unwanted items for cash or a discount store.
The program Amazon Trade-In gives you Amazon gift card for the appraised value of eligible items including video games, books, mobile devices, and even devices Amazon.
Learn more : Visit the web page program Amazon Trade-In and find out how much Amazon will pay you for the product. To do this, click “Kindle E-Readers” or “Games”.
2. Decluttr
If you have appliances, CDs, DVDs, video games, books or Legos, Decluttr may be useful to you. The website offers payment by writing you a check, with a transfer through PayPal or card.
Find out more: visit Decluttr.com click on the green tab “Sell” at the top of the website, and then using the evaluation mechanism Decluttr, find what you want to sell.
3. Gazelle
Another website which buys the equipment, especially mobile phones. Answer a few questions about your item, and Gazelle will make you an offer. You can get paid via PayPal, check or Amazon gift card.
Find out more: visit Gazelle.com and click “Sell”. To see how much you’ll pay, click on the appropriate category such as “iPhone Sell” or “Sell your Mac”.
4. Raise
You have a gift card that you will not use? Don’t let her down. You can use the Raise for selling gift cards to 85% of their nominal value.
Raise is an online gift card store. In other words, it connects people who have unwanted gift cards with qualified buyers who want to buy gift cards at a discount.
Learn more: visit the web page Raise for sellers . To list gift cards for sale, start with a search of the store name.
5. SecondSpin
You still have your CD, DVD and Blu-ray discs? Tired of the clutter? SecondSpin will help you to get rid of these discs.
You have to pay the shipping cost. After SecondSpin will examine the value of your parcel, you will be able to receive payment through the loan online store, cheque or PayPal.
Learn more: visit SecondSpin.com.
6. thredUP
One of the easiest ways to get rid of the clothes in your closet to order a free kit . Fill this bag with high quality, gently used clothing or accessories and send it to thredUP. (You can pass it to mail service provider, leave the office FedEx or the U.S. post office.)
Then the site will take care of photographing and selling items. Once they are sold, you will get cash or credit.
Find out more: visit www.redudup.com . To get an idea about how much you can sell your goods, check with appraiser payments .
7. Powell’s
Do you have any books that you would like to get rid of? You may be able to sell them to Powell’s, an independent chain of bookstores in Oregon.
It offers payment through PayPal or credit to your account Powells.com.
Find out more: visit Powells.com. To see how Powell’s has to offer you for your book, enter the ISBN of the book into a form on a web page, “Sell Us Your Books”.