70 million purchase of “real” not impressed with Zidane and will be sent to the rental – media

Luka Jovic
The Serbian striker Luka Jovic, who this summer was bought by real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt for € 70 million, may leave the Madrid club before the transfer window closes, according to the Mags.
21-year-old has not impressed head coach Zinedine Zidane during the training session and is likely to be sent for sale, clarifies the issue.
Last season Jovic scored 27 goals in 36 matches for “Eintracht Frankfurt”.
