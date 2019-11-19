70-year-old father is transgender Kylie and Kendall Jenner appeared in bikini (photo…
Father is transgender models and TV stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the former American athlete-track and field athlete Bruce Jenner had a sex change and a name and turned into Kathleen Jenner, appeared in bikini.
70-year-old Caitlin takes part in filming the 19th season of the popular British reality show “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!”. In this project a group of celebrities sent to the jungle and tries to survive in Spartan conditions.
Jenner in a swimsuit the first of his companions decided to take a cold shower. Internet users were impressed by the figure of the former athlete. “It will not 70 years”, “I Wish I could look the same at this age” — they wrote.
Meanwhile, Caitlin, after the first night spent in the jungle, already regretting that he agreed to participate in the show and thinking about how to escape from it. In tears she said not sure I did the right thing coming here. And she should be home playing with his grandchildren. “I’ve never quit something you start. But I think maybe it’s time to try to do it,” said Jenner.
Bruce-Kathleen made coming out in 2015 and moved to the appropriate operation in 2017. as men Kathleen was married three times. The first Bruce was Kristy Scott — from 1972 to 1981. To this marriage were born a son Burton and a daughter Cassandra. Then Jenner married actress Linda Thompson, with whom he has two sons — Brandon and Brody. And in 1991 the wife of a Jenner was Kris Kardashian (thus he became the stepfather of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian). Chris gave birth to Kendall and Kylie. They divorced in 2015, when Jenner announced that changes sex.
Currently, Caitlin is going live with a young model Sophia Hutchins, who is also transgender, and was previously a man.
