71-year-old husband forgot the wedding and the first took a wife for his “new girl”: I had to marry…

71-year-old husband forgot the wedding and the first took a wife for his "new girl"
The couple living in the Scottish city of Aberdeen, has married again. Because 71-year-old husband bill Duncan, who suffers from dementia, forgot his first wedding and took 69-year-old wife Anna for his “new girlfriend”.
Bill and Anna lived together for a total of 18 years and officially got married 12 years ago. But because of the illness of memories of their life together is completely erased from the memory of bill. Mrs Duncan, according to the newspaper Metro, was shocked when the husband suddenly proposed to her. Bill was persistent. And Anna agreed. They held a ceremony in his garden in the presence of relatives and friends.
“We recently had a relative’s wedding, and it definitely touched bill. Soon after, he said he wants to be with me always. And asked when we could get married. I realized that he doesn’t remember our wedding and thought that he would forget about his proposal. But he repeated his request the next day… every day He asked me about the wedding. And in the end, I went back down the aisle with my wonderful husband,” — said the woman.
Friends brought a cake, and daughter Andrea convinced my mom to put on a wedding dress. “It was a beautiful day,” says Anna.
Dankuni at my first wedding
