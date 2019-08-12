72-year-old Sofia Rotaru posed in a transparent white shirt

August 12, 2019
The singer looks great.

72-летняя София Ротару позировала в прозрачной белой рубашке

The legendary Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru literally every photo on the social network proves that time has no power over it.

So, on his page in Instagram 72-year-old Sofia Rotaru has published a new photo, where the star posing in a swimsuit. Regardless of your age, Rotaru looks great and has a refined sense of style.

In the picture with holidays in the Maldives the singer posing in a two-piece scarlet, over which wore a transparent white shirt and blue skirt.

Members showered the 72-year-old Sofia Rotaru generous with compliments, noting her beauty and attractiveness, despite the age: “Beauty”, “My Queen!”, “Charming,” “ideal” “As always elegantly,” write the members of the idol.

