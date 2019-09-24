72-year-old Sofia Rotaru rest in Italy in the pink dress

| September 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The singer was struck by a blooming appearance.

72-летняя София Ротару отдыхает в Италии в нежно-розовом платье

USSR people’s artist, a popular singer Sofia Rotaru, who not long ago celebrated its 72nd anniversary, vacationing in Italy.

On his page on Instagram, the star shared with fans of vivid snapshots taken during a short holiday.

“Sunday in Portofino”, — signed photo of Sofia Mikhailovna.

Judging by the signature under the photo, the singer spent a few days in an Italian town located on the Ligurian sea.

In the photos the actress poses in a pretty sweet outfit — the dress is pink with white clouds and red lips. Your image of a celebrity added white sneakers and sunglasses.

Fans praised the new pictures of the actress. Many have noticed that it was blooming and was in a good mood.

“You are so beautiful”, “look At you, and I want to live”, “Fantastic photo and amazing dress” — they wrote in the comments.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr