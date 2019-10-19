720 genders and the ability to cure itself: the zoo settled amazing the mucus
The Paris zoo has just introduced the world to its new occupant, calling it simply “drop” writes the BBC.
Physarum polycephalum (“many-headed slime”) is a type of mucous mould yellowish color. It is similar to fungus, but behaves like an animal.
A living body has no mouth, stomach or eyes but it is able to detect and digest food.
He bright yellow color, can crawl at a speed of up to 4 inches per hour, he has no brain, but he is able to solving problems, and if you cut that in half, it is able to knit together again.
Physarum polycephalum is neither plant nor animal nor fungus. This mucus no two sexes — male and female, she — 720 flooring. It can be decomposed into the individual organisms, and then to merge into one.
These single-celled creatures appeared about half a billion years ago, but first started talking about it in may 1973, when a resident of the U.S. state of Texas found rapidly increasing in size yellow spot in his back yard. Having the otherworldly appearance of a living organism became a sensation for the media.
Texas “drop” died as quickly as it came. The world has forgotten about the unusual goo, but in 2016, published a study whose authors concluded that this mucus possesses a kind of memory.
A biologist from the National centre for scientific research of France Audrey Dussutour told that the slime was able to learn, the scientists were able to teach her to ignore the harmful substances and the repeated experiments a year later she was able to demonstrate the same skills.
The mucus also demonstrated the ability to solve problems: finding the shortest way out of the maze and anticipated changes in its environment.
Forest soil
Initially, the researchers grew slime in Petri dishes and fed her oatmeal, the video published by the Paris zoo. Once the slime has reached a certain size, it is transplanted to the bark of the tree, which she began to eat, and placed in a cage, where visitors will be able to see her since the 19th of October.
“Favorite places mucus are acacia, oak and chestnut bark,” — said the representative of the zoo Marlene Ethan.
According to her, slizg usually found in forest soils of Europe. “It has existed at temperature variations from 19 to 25 degrees Celsius and the humidity level from 80 to 100%”.
The mucus is practically immortal, its main enemies — light and drought. Under their threat within a few years, mucus can hibernate.
“Drop” got its name from the horror movie 1958 Steve McQueen in the title role, in which an alien life-form captures a small town in Pennsylvania. In contrast, fictional character Physarum polycephalumfor people not dangerous.