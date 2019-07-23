720S McLaren and Lamborghini Aventador’s fought on the straight
Two fast, beautiful and expensive supercar are in the same League, and video — the perfect place to see which one will be first.
The guys from CarWow got two convertible: bright green Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and McLaren S Spider 720S. Both cars in basic configuration, but the differences start to show, to delve into the numbers.
McLaren 720S Spider uses a 4.0-liter Biturbo V8 with 710 horsepower and rear wheel drive. Lamborghini’s Aventador is equipped with 6.5-liter V12 that produces 740 horsepower and is paired with all-wheel drive system. The Aventador weighs 3816 pounds, and 720S — 3167 pounds: a pretty noticeable difference in favor of the McLaren.
All will depend on who can take advantage of its benefits: McLaren less weight and high torque, the Aventador and 30 additional horsepower and all-wheel drive system.