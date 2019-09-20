73-year-old Sylvester Stallone showed inflated torso
If you look at the face of “Rambo”, you can easily place it in the list of victims of the plastics and supply, no less, next to Mickey Rourke. Sylvester very much carried away with the fillers and Botox, but because his face looks bloated and devoid of facial expressions, sometimes even evil.
But the body from Stallone that it is necessary, and not 70-year-old man in the classic sense. No wonder he spends a lot of time in the gym. Sylvester still as strong as in his youth, and he will give a hundred points ahead to many young, sitting firmly on fast food and ass.
Recently SARS Stallone captured the paparazzi in one of the shops in new York when the actor Meryl shirts. The body of Sylvester adorn not only the muscles of iron, but and tattoo. They say that the drawings on the body of the actor had never done mindlessly, and carefully studied their history. Friends of Sylvester asserts that few people know the history of tattoos, as he.
Among the drawings on the body of the actor is the inscription “the Italian stallion”, apparently in memory of those times when the actor made his debut in the film (by the way, he started with the same movie for adults).