74 million tonnes, Ukraine increased grain yield in 2019
According to preliminary estimates, the harvest of grain and leguminous crops in 2019 will amount to 74 million tons.
In 2019, farmers, previously, collected 74 million tons of grain, 4 million tons more than in 2018.
The Minister of Economics Tymofiy mylovanov cited data on every culture where there is excess of harvest:
- wheat – 28.1 million tonnes (up 3.5 MMT);
- barley – to 8.9 mln tonnes (up 1.6 million tonnes);
- oats – 444 thousand tonnes (an increase of 26 thousand tons);
- millet – 165 thousand tons (an increase of 84 thousand tons).
At the same time, according to him, corn for grain collected 35 million tons, 0.8 million tons, rye – 333 thousand tons (less by 60 thousand tonnes), peas – 572 thousand tons (less by 203 thousand tons), buckwheat – 85 thousand tons (less by 52 thousand tons) and rice – 63 thousand tons (less than 6 kt).
Among industrial crops more collected only canola – 3.2 million tons (472 tonnes) and sunflower – at the level of the previous year (14.2 million tons).
According to Milovanov, sugar beets collected 9.8 million tons (less than 4.2 million tons), soybeans – 3.6 million tons (less than 827 thousand tons), potatoes – 20.3 million tons (less by 2.2 million tonnes) and vegetables – 8.9 million tons (less than 575 thousand tons).