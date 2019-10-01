74-year-old Helen Mirren walked the catwalk barefoot
October 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
74-year-old English actress Helen Mirren arrived at the Paris fashion week.
Helen just came to look at the creations of the French fashion designers, but she took part in the show. Helen paraded along with other stars, including Eva Longoria and amber heard in the charity show of the L’oreal Ready to Wear.
By Helen walked the runway in a dress from Giambattista Valli and barefoot. The actress had a very intense eye makeup with arrows and applied pink lip gloss, her hair was ruffled and fluttered when Mirren with a big smile walked down the runway.
What is still radiant Helen Mirren, her style and attitude to life and work one can only admire. Really?