74-year-old Indian woman became the oldest mother in the world (video)
A resident of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh of Aramati Mangamma became the world’s oldest mother after giving birth to twins at the age of 74 years. Girls, as reported by the Hindustani Times, was conceived using IVF.
Indian girl married a farmer Raja RAO in 1962, but despite the fact that the couple went around dozens of doctors and countless times prayed in the temples, they are unable to have children naturally.
Mangamma recognized that people looked at her like she committed a sin and called it “cursed”. However, helped her to live on spousal support. 25 years ago, the Indian woman has begun menopause, but she still dreamed of becoming a mother. In the end she and her 80-year-old husband went to a specialized clinic after their neighbor got pregnant at the age of 55 years with the help of artificial insemination.
Despite his age, Mangamma that differ enviable physical health and not suffering even high blood pressure, suffered from the first cycle. The baby was safely born by caesarean section. Indian woman thus became the most elderly in the history of mankind giving birth. Children and mother are doing well. “We are incredibly happy,” said “young” the father immediately after birth. The joy of the family was saddened that the day after the birth of daughters at the Raja RAO had a stroke. At the moment he is undergoing treatment in the hospital.
The previous record was set in 2016, when the Indian Dalinger Kaur gave birth to a boy, 70 years old, also became pregnant with IVF.
