74-year-old Susan Sarandon surprised by the unusual way

| October 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

In new York city at the legendary “Studio 54” premiered. The event was seen by many stars: Cynthia Nixon, Gwendoline Christie and Susan Sarandon.

74-летняя Сьюзан Сарандон удивила необычным образом

The actress came in a stylish and bright way. Susan had black, cropped tuxedo pants, pointed ankle boots with heels, a white blouse, over which she wore a short dark red coat of artificial fur.

Very nice to see how many stars and designers abandon the genuine fur in favor of faux, with that vote for humanity and against the destruction of the animal unless absolutely necessary.

The way Sarandon complements playful styling, stylish glasses and bright lipstick.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr