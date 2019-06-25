75% of Americans regret getting a higher education
Higher education is still considered in the United States a path to higher earnings and guarantees a prosperous life for its owners compared to those who do not. However, two-thirds of working Americans reported that regret their diplomas this poll, conducted among 248 thousand respondents.
Debt on student loans, which in 2019 rose to almost 1.6 trillion dollars, has become the number one reason that residents of the United States regret getting a higher education, writes CBS News. According to the project PayScale completing survey, about 27% of respondents cited student loans as its principal concern.
About 70% of students this year graduated from College with debts on student loans, the average amount of debt is about $ 33,000 per student. As those who graduated relatively recently, remains to repay student loans, they are trying to save up enough money, often postponing the purchase of real estate. Some Millennials even have trouble buying food because of student debt.
And it’s not just the Millennials. Baby boomers — the children of 40-60 years of the last century — also take loans for education or to cover the costs of educating their children in colleges or for private training, so you can work on new workstations, standardized under modern conditions. Some Americans aged 62 and older use their social security benefits to repay more than $ 86 billion of the outstanding loans for the colleges.
I regret the people with higher education
For debts in the ranking of regrets is the wrong choice of field of study (12%), then poor networking, education, too many degrees, the time spent on the completion of education and the academic lag.
The most satisfied are those who have scientific, technological, engineering and mathematical specialties, which usually are more likely to bring its owner a higher salary. About 42% of graduate engineers and 35% of the graduates of the faculties of computer science said I don’t regret it.
Sorry about the higher education most often those who have mastered the Humanities, who are least likely to yield higher salaries after graduation. About 75% of the holders of a humanitarian diplomas said I’m sorry about education in College. About 73% of graduates who studied social Sciences, physics and natural science, and the arts, said the same thing.
Between the two categories was 66% of graduate business schools, 67% of graduates who studied health Sciences and 68% of the graduates of mathematics departments, which said as much about his education.
At least one sector of employment went against the trend, teachers and other professionals in education who don’t normally get a lot of money, was in second place after engineering graduates who have “virtually no” regrets about their education. 37% of them said that they did not regret their diploma.
The generational difference
Older Americans more often reported that I do not regret my higher education. Among baby boomers (1946-1964 birth years) 51% said they have no regrets about going to College that makes them the only demographic group where a majority does not feel regret about it. Only 37% of Gen X (1965-1979 birth years) said the same thing, and almost 29% of millenials (1980-1995 year of birth).
The Millennials who are most frustrated with their education in College often regret about the student loans — about 29% of them expressed this idea, while their debt for the tuition I regret 26% of Gen X and only 13% of baby boomers.