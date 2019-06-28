75-year-old Mick Jagger showed 2-year-old son similar to the singer as two drops

In 2017, Mick Jagger and ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick became parents. Today their son Devereaux already wins the hearts of Internet users.

75-летний Мик Джаггер показал 2-летнего сына, похожего на певца как две капли

Current beloved 75-year-old Mick Jagger rarely the lenses of the paparazzi and not as often as we would like Internet users, and publishes family pictures. However, recently the 32-year-old Melanie has pleased its subscribers a new photo.

75-летний Мик Джаггер показал 2-летнего сына, похожего на певца как две капли

Instagram of a young mother, new the heir to Mick Jagger. Devereaux Octavian Basil posing on an empty stage. “He is growing fast”, “Copy daddy”, “Mick” miniature “lovely one”, — wrote followers (spelling and punctuation authors saved).

Deveraux is really growing charismatic boy, and we think, like his famous father more than his seven other children.

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.