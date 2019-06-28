75-year-old Mick Jagger showed 2-year-old son similar to the singer as two drops
June 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In 2017, Mick Jagger and ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick became parents. Today their son Devereaux already wins the hearts of Internet users.
Current beloved 75-year-old Mick Jagger rarely the lenses of the paparazzi and not as often as we would like Internet users, and publishes family pictures. However, recently the 32-year-old Melanie has pleased its subscribers a new photo.
Instagram of a young mother, new the heir to Mick Jagger. Devereaux Octavian Basil posing on an empty stage. “He is growing fast”, “Copy daddy”, “Mick” miniature “lovely one”, — wrote followers (spelling and punctuation authors saved).
Deveraux is really growing charismatic boy, and we think, like his famous father more than his seven other children.