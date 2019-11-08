76-year-old Catherine Deneuve suffered an ischemic stroke
On 6 November it became known that Catherine Deneuve was urgently hospitalized. A little later, the family announced, with any diagnosis of French actress was in the hospital.
Actress Catherine Deneuve suffered an ischemic stroke. Because of this 76-year-old legend of French cinema was urgently hospitalized in one of clinics.
Ischemic stroke is an acute condition in which there is a violation of cerebral circulation.
On diagnosed the disease to Agency “France Press” said the native Deneuve. According to them, there were no serious consequences and cause a sharp deterioration became too busy schedule of the actress.
We will remind, fame Catherine Deneuve brought the film “the umbrellas of Cherbourg” in 1964.
In 2002, Deneuve starred in Francois Ozon’s “8 women.”
Last year, the actress spoke out in defense of the rights of men, condemned campaign #MeToo, but later apologized for his words. The actress, however, clarified that continues to adhere to its positions, but opposes the “pack mentality”.