78-year-old legendary fashion designer Vivienne Westwood drew her chest
The legendary fashion designer did not change with age.
Wilen Westwood, in addition to design talents, known for its lively nature, active lifestyle and ironic attitude to life in General and yourself in particular.
Ruthless time has slightly changed the appearance of the 78-year-old Wien, but her world view and sense of humor remained unchanged. Recently, she appeared at a social event in London.
Her outfit caught everyone’s attention. Westwood wore a beautiful velvet dress with floral print, tights with the same print and the boots. The outfit was designed in a fashionable this season brown and beige tones.
But the highlight of the image was not print on the dress, and the drawing made with a brush on top. At the cleavage area the designer three strokes painted plump women’s Breasts and pubis.
What do you say? Witty?