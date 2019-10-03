78-year-old rival trump’s Bernie Sanders has suspended the campaign due to heart surgery and morality (PHOTOS)

One of the most prominent participants in the presidential race in the U.S. Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended the campaign after emergency heart surgery. As reported by BBC Russian service, 78-year-old Sanders felt chest pain during a campaign event in Nevada on October 1 evening and was taken to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed coronary heart disease and unblocked blood flow in arteries, setting policy, two of the stent.

The scheduled meeting of the candidate in US presidents with voters and sponsors cancelled. According to the American press, the campaign headquarters of Sanders also cancels the broadcast of campaign commercials in Iowa, where he had contracted on television advertising in the amount of 1.3 million dollars.

The candidate himself, from the campaign of 2016 enjoys the support of millions of supporters, announced on Twitter that gets better and feels good. Sanders did not fail to use the surgery and their stay in the hospital as an illustration of his election platform.

“None of us knows when will something happen with his health. And no one needs to fear that the disease will leave him bankrupt. Medicare for all!” – said in a tweet Sanders, one of the important points of the program which is free health insurance for all Americans. Opponents of Sanders, including Joe Biden, called the plan unworkable and too costly.

Advisor to Senator Jess weaver announced that the 78-year-old politician is in a cheerful mood and will relax in the next few days. While not reported, how long will it take to recover after surgery and will Bernie Sanders part in the next round of the televised debate of candidates in US presidents from Democratic party, which will take place on 15 October. Many rivals in the presidential race Bernie Sanders, I send wishes for a speedy recovery.

Bernie Sanders remains one of the most popular contenders for the nomination for U.S. President among Democrats. He was repeatedly elected to the U.S. Senate as an independent, but the presidency is nominated from the Democratic party, as in the American political system the candidates of the “third force” are much less likely. In 2016 he has made a tough competition to Hillary Clinton winning the primary elections in several States.

During the presidential race in 2020 a rating of Sanders also remains high: in the spring of this year, the polls showed that he was second only to the ex-Vice President Joe Biden, by September, Sanders was third after Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren. In one quarter from July to September Bernie Sanders has collected more than $ 25 million on the campaign is the largest sum of donation among all Democrats.

If Bernie Sanders will participate in the elections next year, and will triumph over Donald trump, he will become the oldest President in U.S. history. Donald trump under Saunders for five years, the ratings leader among the Democrats and former us Vice-President Joe Biden – two years.