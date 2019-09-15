789-horsepower Brabus 800 Widestar was the fastest second-generation G63
After the release of the modification 700 Widestar last year, Brabus raised the latest version of the Mercedes-AMG G63 is a step above with a tuning package 800 Widestar.
For the first time the novelty was presented at the Geneva motor show in March this year, but the German company decided to consolidate the success and in Frankfurt. Modification of the legendary “Gelendvagen”, called the 800 Widestar, has received a number of improvements over 700 Widestar.
The most important changes relate to the 4.0-litre Biturbo V8, the output of which has increased to 800 HP at 6600 rpm and 1000 Nm of torque at 3600 rpm.
Thus, the specs for 215 HP and 150 Nm more than standard Mercedes-AMG G63 and 100 HP and 50 Nm than version 700.
This allows the G63 to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed limited electronically to 240 km/h. it also modified a 9-speed automatic transmission.
Impressive performance 800 Widestar is reflected in its aggressive wide body, 23-inch forged wheels and Brabus Platinum Edition Monoblock, sports exhaust system Brabus stainless-steel with actively adjustable shutters and a fully leather interior with carbon-fiber trim.
The car was 100 mm wider than the standard Mercedes-AMG G63.
The main elements of the modified design include the updated front and rear bumpers, auxiliary led lights under the side air intakes and roof-carbon fiber hood with two integrated air intakes, spoiler Brabus spare wheel cover in carbon fiber, illuminated Brabus logo for front grille and a number of other add-ons.