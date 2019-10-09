79-year-old Emmanuel Vitorgan again going to be a father
Famous Russian actor Emmanuil Vitorgan, who was born in August, another daughter, is not going to stop there. He and his wife Irina do not mind to give little Ethel and Clara’s little brother or sister. Emmanuel gedeonovich believes that a large family is great.
The actor says that he feels incredibly happy around children. He wants rather to run to him with work. Vitorgan loves to babysit and walk with her daughters. That’s just still palawatta to change diapers Junior.
“I yell and scream from happiness when they are with them. Ethel is already beginning to utter sounds, makes it infinitely… the Only diapers I find it difficult. I am very afraid that, God forbid, to cause baby harm. They’re so small! But, what a delight to keep them on hand! I urge everyone: to have as much as possible!” said Emmanuel Vitorgan edition of “Interlocutor”.
The actor admitted that he didn’t mind if their family will have children. “Of course, if you created this situation, of course. The sequel should be — it’s great”, — says the actor. He says the girls are very like brother Maxim Vitorgan.
Also Emanuel Gedeonovich is 53-year-old daughter Xenia, with which he has relations.
Recall Emanuil Vitorgan with his wife Irina, became parents through a surrogate mother. They do not hide the kids, happy to share a touching photos online.
