79-year-old man arrested in committing a sexual offence 40 years ago (PHOTO)

Toronto police arrested and charged a former teacher of sexual harassment against 2 students 40 years ago.

According to investigators, the incidents occurred in the period from September 1978 to June 1979. Police say the crimes were committed during school hours and after school.

The name of the school, which taught man, is not reported, but the police said that the students at the time of incident was 9 and 10 years.

The suspect, Earl, Molina was taken into custody in Charlottetown this week. He brought 2 of harassment of the boys.

The accused worked in a primary school from the late 1960s to the early 1980s and traveled between Toronto and Prince Edward Islands.