79-year-old Vitorgan again became a father: a touching photo
79-year-old Russian actor Emmanuil Vitorgan, father Maxim Vitorgan, announced the birth of his daughter.
Good news the actor shared on his Instagram.
“We have a new arrival, the light had another daughter… Klarochka!!!”, — he signed a photo, which his wife Irina holding a lap baby girl and hugs eldest daughter Ethel.
Recall that Ethel was born in 2018. Then Vitorgan said that his 57-year-old wife Irina she carried and gave birth to a baby girl. Clara, according to rumors, gave birth to a surrogate mother.
Irene Clara, the second child, Emmanuel Vitorgan also have grown son and daughter and grandchildren.
Recall, according to rumors, the former daughter-in-law of Emmanuel Vitorgan Ksenia Sobchak is pregnant by a new lover.
