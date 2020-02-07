8.2 million people will die in the coming years due to bad habits: how to reduce the risk
8.2 million people will die in the coming years due to our daily bad habits, if you do not start to change and invest in their future. Talked about this, doctors and scientists from different continents, who gathered in Paris to a medical conference to reduce the risks of noncommunicable diseases, according to the material TSN.
Everyday habits cause a lot of diseases, among them 200 types of cancer. According to the latest who data, more often on the planet are diagnosed with lung cancer and breast for 2.09 million cases in 2018, but that lung cancer led to death in most cases. Disease directly related to Smoking (actually a lot of other diseases).
“To reduce the harm from Smoking, scientists began a program of “Tobacco harm reduction/harm reduction for smokers”. It is aimed at dissemination of information at first glance obvious, as, for example, that the nicotine, although addictive, does not lead to cancer, and health problems arise because of chemical reactions occurring during the combustion of tobacco and release of toxins. Therefore, if we replace the combustion is reduced and the chance to hear the terrible diagnosis,” writes the author of the material.
The idea heard and supported tobacco company and for several years offered a choice of alternative nicotine products, but with less risk (in any case not to read safe! – ed.): electronic cigarettes, which heat liquid containing nicotine products no combustion, which heat up to 350 degrees and “glow” compared to a conventional cigarette, which burns at 600 degrees and above, and with it melts all the heavy impurities; smokeless/chewing tobacco type snus”, a nicotine salt, and all sorts of nicotine patches, pills, sprays.
“70% of smokers want to quit and only 5% succeed without help. That is why harm reduction is important that people have alternative means of receiving nicotine but not that disastrous. State authority in the U.S. responsible for quality control of products the FDA has determined that one of the products of combustion contains 95% less harmful substances than cigarette smoke. In case of different chemical compounds, including carbon monoxide, carcinogen, acrolein, formaldehyde, benzopyrene,” – said the Egyptian Professor Tarek Safwat.
On the second place of mortality after lung cancer — bowel cancer (more than 860,000 deaths in 2018). Scientists insist on the usefulness of eating foods with omega 3 and reduce the consumption of red meat, sweets, salt, soda ash, ethanol.
“The consumption of red meat sharply increases the chances of occurrence of cancer, while eating fish reduces it, but not because it has a curative effect, but because when you eat fish, don’t eat meat,” says Israeli oncologist Equal Zimlichman.
A good alternative to harmful diet called ancient Japanese menu, so-called “Washoku” (Washoku), which has not experienced the influence of the Western world, where there is a balance of proteins, fats and carbohydrates. It is based on soup, rice and three additional meals for him, most vegetables, mushrooms, fish/seafood, tofu. This power is useful because protects from obesity, in Japan recorded the lowest level of overweight among the population, which also reduces the risk of diabetes, heart disease and gastrointestinal tract.
“Statistics show that since 1947, when traditional Japanese menu were increasingly added fats, because of what it has become apparent the growth of cancer. In 2018, killed more than 1.3 million Japanese, including almost 380 000 from cancer. And in the case of power on “Washoku” life expectancy in the country rose to 87 years for women and 81 years for men,” — says a Professor at Tokyo University of Cudi of Yasushi.
To obviously destructive habits scientists add lack of sleep, tanning in the sun, unprotected sex, extreme sports, excessive workload and a sedentary lifestyle. All this person the strength to change their willful decision not to fall into the sad statistics.
“63% of all deaths caused by NCDs, including 9 million people under 60 years of age. In 10 years from these diseases will die of 8.2 million people, if you do not start investing in your future”, — said Polish expert on health and economist Andrzej M. FAL.
