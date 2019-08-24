8 applications of balm “Asterisk”, which not everyone knows
The balm “Asterisk” knows absolutely everyone. Many people today think that this tool is a relic of the past. In fact, he has a lot of useful applications, which we now will tell.
Pedicures in the salon
Balm “Star” can have a strong exfoliating effect. You just need to hold it on the skin a little longer to do the manicure in the salon. You just need to apply the balm on rough feet, wear thick socks and sleep in them. In the morning it will be enough to RUB the heels with a pumice stone or brush to remove the layer of skin and make the souls pure and gentle.
To reduce headache
Another useful application of balm “Asterisk” is to remove the headache. Especially useful to apply this tool with migraines. You just need to apply some ointment on your temples and forehead to relax.
To freshen the air
Very often, for refreshing the air using special solutions that buy sometimes for big money. But the budget balm “Asterisk” is able to cope with this task better than the air fresheners. You can simply add in a bowl of water a little balm. This will help to disinfect the room to prevent respiratory diseases. However, you should bear in mind the odor of balm “Asterisk”.
To relieve the pain in the muscles
You can use the balm “Asterisk” to relieve pain in muscles and joints. In General, this is a direct application of this tool. So just do not forget about this application of balm “Asterisk” — you just need to apply the gel to the affected area, but do not RUB it.
To cure fungus on nails
About this application of balm “Asterisk” don’t know everything. However, you need to use it, if there is an unpleasant situation the fungus on the nails. You need to RUB the balm in the affected areas every night before bed. Benefits in this plan concentrated blend of camphor and oil of oregano is a natural fungicide.
To promote the regeneration of skin
If you are injured, then come to the aid of balm “Asterisk”. You must handle the edges of the cut this medication that creates a thin protective barrier and will not allow dirt to get inside.
Protection from insects
But if you plan gatherings outdoors, the balm “Asterisk” is a must. Because the tool enables you to deter mosquitoes and even ticks.
Getting rid of bruises
The balsam “Asterisk” are essential oils thanks to which it expands blood vessels, accelerates blood. This will allow faster to reduce the hematoma. But forget about applying balm to the under eye area.