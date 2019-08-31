8 best anti-inflammatory products
Chronic inflammatory processes in the body are very dangerous for health. They are confronted with well-thought-out diet.
Vegetables. Green leafy vegetables like spinach and Kale contain vitamin K fights inflammation. Broccoli and Brussels sprouts are potent anti-inflammatory meals. The red pigment in tomatoes called lycopene — an antioxidant that reduces inflammation.
Fruit. Choose fruits with bright colors like blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, oranges, apples, and cherries. They contain healthy antioxidants anthocyanins. Contained in citrus fruits vitamins C and E are also important for fighting inflammation.
Fish. Fatty acids omega-3 well fight with inflammatory processes. Include in your diet salmon, mackerel, tuna and sardines.
Seeds and nuts. A variety of nuts and seeds is excellent to reduce inflammation. You can use them as ingredients for salads or to eat alone.
Whole-grain products. Another way by diet to counter inflammatory disorders. Eat oats, brown rice, bread made from whole flour.
Beans. This product contains a lot of fiber and antioxidants with anti-inflammatory effects.
Turmeric. One of the most powerful spice with anti-inflammatory effects.
Ginger. It slows down your body’s production of cytokines — proteins that cause chronic inflammation.